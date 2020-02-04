Becoming a teen means taking more responsibility for decisions about your body and health.
Eating a good diet is an important place to start and nutritionists recommend filling half of your plate fruits and vegetables. Teens need more of certain nutrients like calcium found in milk, yogurt, and cheese as well as vitamin D which is also available in dairy, cereals with added nutrients, and tuna, according to the National Institutes of Health. It’s also a good idea to reduce added sugar from foods like cookies, candy, and soda.
Staying at a healthy weight is important, but extreme dieting isn’t the answer for shedding extra pounds. Cutting out whole food groups or skipping meals can be unhealthy and won’t result in long-term weight loss. Unhealthy dieting can also affect your mood and how you grow.
Regular exercise is a key component to a healthy lifestyle. Experts recommend teens get 60 minutes of physical activity each day. Three of those days should include a vigorous exercise like jogging or biking.
Tips for teens to take charge of their health
Becoming a teen means taking more responsibility for decisions about your body and health.