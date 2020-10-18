U.S. sees a rise in cases and more than 218,000 deaths.

(WLNS) —- Across the country coronavirus cases continue to soar. On Friday, the nation saw nearly 70,000 new cases. That’s the most in a single day since July.

It pushed the overall number of infections over 8 million and the death toll to more than 218,000 people.

We’re nearly 8 months into the pandemic and facing a worsening COVID-19 crisis and there’s still no unified response on what to do.

Dr. Anthony Fauci sat down with the chief medical correspondent with CBS News and was asked how bad would things have to get for him to advocate a national lockdown.

“They’d have to get really, really bad,” Fauci said, “First of all, the country is fatigued with restrictions. So we want to use public health measures not to get in the way of opening the economy, but to be a safe gateway to opening the economy. So instead of having an opposition: open up the economy get jobs back, or shut down. No. Put ‘shut down’ away and say, ‘We’re going to use public health measures to help us safely get to where we want to go.”