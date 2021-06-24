Healthcare Scholarship awarded to Sparrow Clinton Hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Sparrow Clinton Hospital awarded ten Clinton County students $2,000.00 each to pursue careers in health care.

The scholarships are for careers in fields such as nursing, radiology, and dental hygiene.

The scholarships are funded through the Merten and Geraldine Whyman Health Careers Scholarship fund established in 1986. The fund provides annual scholarships to Clinton County residents for education in a health-related field.

322 students have received Whyman scholarships, representing a total education investment of more than $356,600.

For more information about this scholarship call Sparrow Clinton Hospital Community Relations Manager Nan Simons at 989.227.3323.