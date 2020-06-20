Healthcast: This week’s top health stories

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — How has the pandemic taken a toll on the mental health of pregnant women? Also, why are many people at risk for serious COVID-19 complications?

1 in 5 people worldwide has an underlying health condition that could increase their risk of severe coronavirus.

Underlying conditions include cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and chronic respiratory disease.

A new study found that until a vaccine becomes available, self-isolation and contract tracing are critical to controlling the pandemic.

Researchers tracked thousands of social interactions among people in the United Kingdom. They say limitng gatherings and practicing social distancing or working remotely can help control infections.

New moms are experiencing more anxiety and depression during the pandemic, according to a new Canadian Study.

Researchers say depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy can have negative impacts on the mother and the baby.