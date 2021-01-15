Healthy Habits: Breakfast on the go

LANSING, MICH-(WLNS) This month on Healthy Habits, Sparrow hospitals dietitian gave us 3 different breakfast meals for on the go.

“These are very quick to make and some you can even make for days in advance,” said Registered Dietitian, Sarah Heinz from Sparrow Hospital. Creating healthy meals is something she says can take a bit of time, but will always be good for your body, especially as we begin to age.

Those meals include:

Avocado Toast

Baked Oatmeal

Muffin Frittatas

The most important meal of the day is always breakfast, and thats because you are breaking the fast from the night before. Starting your day off with the right nutrients will keep you going all day.

It will also keep your metabolism at a good pace, meaning you’re not going to overeat at the next meal. And when it comes to trying to lose weight, it’s all about creating a new lifestyle of healthy eating.