Healthy Habits: Eating healthy over the holidays with healthier sweet treats

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — With yummy baked treats and festive party dishes likely to be in front of your face over the next few weeks, health experts say people need to be mindful of what and how much they eat.

Many times people are catching up with loved ones and don’t realize how much they’re eating or what they’re eating. Registered Dietician Sarah Smtih from Sparrow Hospital says you should try these tips:

• Eat breakfast

• Leave food on the plate

• Make healthy choices

• Control portions

• Eat on smaller plates

• Eat slowly and sit down

When it comes to eating healthier, you should always try to make the healthy choice, but also try to swap out some ingredients with healthier ones to treat your body better which will allow you to feel less sluggish.

Some recipes that you can follow for traditional holiday sweets with a healthy twist would be the following:

Sparrow Hospital does offer free classes where the above foods are made and can be taught via Zoom, to see the schedule and sign up, you can click the following link: Click Here