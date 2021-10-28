HEALTHY HABITS: Halloween treats and dishes with fewer sugars and fats

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)–The month of October brings Halloween, tons of costumes, and lots of candy. Health officials say during this time of the year sugary treats are in arms reach and make it tough to say no.

Staying away from unnecessary sweets and calories is one of the hardest things, but Sparrow Dietitian Sarah Smith says it’s something that can help in the long run.

“The small-sized candies can add up, and too much sugar isn’t always the healthiest, but you should always enjoy the holiday, but with portion control,” said the Smith.

To help with staying on track and to give some healthy tips, some of the following Halloween treats could help keep the calories down, but the taste, high.



