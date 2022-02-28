LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — February is heart health awareness month, which is why 6 news wants to close out the month by showing you some heart-healthy meal choices.

According to Sparrow Hospital’s registered dietitian, Sarah Smith, making sure you’re trying to eat meals that impact your heart in better ways is always important.

Healthy Tips for Your Heart Include:

Eating healthy

Staying active

Maintaining a healthy weight

Quit smoking

Staying away from secondhand smoke

Controlling your cholesterol and blood pressure.

Stress management

Smith says when it comes to the food, remember you can oftentimes eat what you want, but just in moderation.

Recipe’s for Meals that are Heart Healthy:

Sweet Potato Nachos



Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

Strawberry-chocolate Greek yogurt bark



