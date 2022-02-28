LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — February is heart health awareness month, which is why 6 news wants to close out the month by showing you some heart-healthy meal choices.
According to Sparrow Hospital’s registered dietitian, Sarah Smith, making sure you’re trying to eat meals that impact your heart in better ways is always important.
Healthy Tips for Your Heart Include:
- Eating healthy
- Staying active
- Maintaining a healthy weight
- Quit smoking
- Staying away from secondhand smoke
- Controlling your cholesterol and blood pressure.
- Stress management
Smith says when it comes to the food, remember you can oftentimes eat what you want, but just in moderation.
Recipe’s for Meals that are Heart Healthy:
Sweet Potato Nachos
Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon
Strawberry-chocolate Greek yogurt bark