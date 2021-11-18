Healthy Habits: Preparing for Thanksgiving meals & trying Mid-Michigan Mac and Cheese recipes

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Thanksgiving 2021 is just a week away and preparations for feasting are already underway. And while it is a day to give thanks and feast you should always keep your health in mind and remember to not overeat and always plan ahead.

This will be the first year many families can gather together since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and officials with the CDC still recommend everyone wear a fitted mask, regardless of vaccination.

Experts say knowing your menu and creating a timeline are some of the first things you should do to prepare. In addition, you should always know your guests and their allergy restrictions. The list below could help you when planning for your holiday dinner:



-Create a timeline

-Make a guest list

-Make the difficult decisions

-Confirm food allergies or aversions

-Make a seating chart

1. Get active, burn off some calories by going for a walk.

2. Eat breakfast and lunch as you normally would before Thanksgiving dinner.

3. If you’re cooking make your recipes healthier with less fat, sugar, and calories.

4. Police your portions and pick what’s good and how much you will actually eat.

5. Try to skip the seconds if you can.

6. Remember to take it easy on the alcohol, liquid calories can add up.

8. Be realistic with diets, try to practice weight maintenance instead of weight loss.

