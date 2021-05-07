Healthy Habits: Spin on Mexican dishes with a healthy kick

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Eating a healthy diet is the key to not only taking care of your body but also part of living a happy life. And eating right even during the holiday month is very important.

Cinco de Mayo is one of the most celebrated Mexican holidays of the year in the U.S. but sometimes some traditional dishes can have lots of grease and salt that isn’t the best for your diet.

These healthy spin-off dishes will not only give you the great taste that you’re looking for but your heart, body, and doctor will thank you, especially if you have existing health conditions.

MEXICAN TACO SALAD:

TACO SEASONING:

HOMEMADE GUACAMOLE:

Ingredients:

4 medium avocados

1-2 tablespoons of minced onion

2-3 tbsp diced jalapenos, (optional)

1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tsp minced garlic (optional)

1/4 cup of chopped tomatoes or salsa

2 limes OR more given your preferred taste

Begin with cutting your avocado, removing it from the skin, and removing the seed. Then mash it together inside of a bowl. After you will dice up your other ingredients and squeeze in your limes, followed by mixing them all together. Followed by topping it with some fresh tomato, and cilantro for presentation.