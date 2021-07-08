Healthy Habits: Summer foods and tips for choosing your dishes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Consuming the right foods is important for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and can benefit your body as you age. Understanding what foods to eat during the right seasons is also important.

During the summer months, its important to make sure you stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and eating fruits and vegetables. In addition, making sure to eat lean meat and low saturated fats will also help.

When it comes to dishes like pasta salads and fruits, you want to always make sure they are kept in ice. For dishes like chicken and other meats, you wanna be sure those are cooked at the right temperatures, so salmonella poisoning doesn’t come into play.

During the summer months, using in season fruits and veggies can help with introducing your family to new dishes and new foods. Every season is a new chance to widen your taste pallet.