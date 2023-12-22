LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow registered dietitian Sarah Smith shares ways to ensure you take care of your body over the holiday. This includes what you put into your body and ensuring you take care of your well-being.

Smith said that during this time of the year, Cortisol is increased, a stress hormone. Also, the average weight gain during this time is 2 to 5 pounds from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. This is due to broken routines, social pressure, and emotional associations.

Instead, Smith said to focus on what is Important. She said this includes traditions, culture, family and friends, and being present.

When it comes to eating, she said don’t skip meals, maintain a consistent routine, and practice mindfulness. Also, bring snacks with you while you travel, get enough sleep, and stay hydrated with water and calorie-free, decaffeinated beverages.