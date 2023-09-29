LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – September is National Childhood Obesity Month, and registered dietitian Sarah Smith with Sparrow Hospital joined 6 News this morning anchor Jorma Duran and Kiyerra Lake to talk about some healthy habits.

1 in 5 kids between the ages of 2 and 19 are considered obese. Factors that contribute include genetics, medication use, behavior, childcare and school environment, access to nutritious food, and lack of physical activity. Obese children can develop high cholesterol, sleep apnea, joint problems, Type 2 Diabetes, high blood pressure, and other medical conditions.

What parents and caregivers can do:

· Be a role model!

· Make food fun

· Discuss concerns with a professional, such as a pediatrician or registered dietitian

· Offer a variety of foods every day (whether the kids eat them or not!)

· Have consistent meal and snack times

· Limit screen time

· Limit sedentary behavior

· Encourage physical activity

· Make physical activity fun by involving family and friends

· Do not single the child out