HEALTHY HABITS: What to pack your child for their school lunch

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) For many Mid-Michigan children their first day of school is slowly approaching, which means many parents are going to be prepping for school, including their child’s lunches.

Sparrow hospitals registered dietitian Sarah Smith says your child lunch should be filled with the following:

Fresh fruit

Vegetables

A meat or protein food like slices of lean meat or other high protien foods

Dairy foods such as a slice of cheese, milk or yoghurt

Some type of a starchy food should be involved such as bread or crackers

As for a drink water should be sent

You should always try and be creative when it comes to packing lunch, as experts say children tend to eat better foods when they look more interesting, such as cutting sandwiches into small pieces or making wraps.

For teens, you should try and switch things up by doing meal preps with more adult-like meals. Some of the following meals could be used: