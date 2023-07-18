New data shows that the use of hearing aids could lead to major benefits for seniors who are worried about loneliness and cognitive decline as they get older.

The study shows that a brain that is engaged and listening can help people remain more socially and physically active.

Over three years, some people in the study saw their risk for dementia cut in half just by using the devices. Similarly, for people who already have the condition, hearing aids could help slow the progression of the disease.

Researchers like Dr. Irving Vega at department of translational neuroscience at MSU say that these results aren’t shocking to him because of all the negative effects that come with progressive hearing loss.

“That may contribute to depression and anxiety,” Vega said. “Other factors that are related to social isolation also put them at higher risk of developing dementia in the future.”

Researchers say that if hearing loss doesn’t affect you now, it probably will in the future, it’s the third most common chronic health condition in older adults and leads to things like anger and frustration. If left unchecked these conditions only make dementia worse.

Hearing loss is also expected to get worse as the younger adults that were exposed to in ear headphones and music at harsher frequencies reaches retirement age. So, any progress that researchers make now with the link between hearing and memory will be invaluable to future generations.

For more details on the study, you can see the latest publication in a major medical journal at this link.