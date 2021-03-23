Hearing being held for census accuracy

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Later this afternoon, U.S. Senator Gary Peters is holding a hearing that will look into the National Census Bureau`s efforts to finalize the 2020 Census and ensure an accurate count.

Testimony will be heard from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Government Accountability Office including the Bureau’s Acting Director, Ron Jarmin.

In addition, technological and cybersecurity experts will be on hand to discuss the transparency of the census system.

Peters will be joined in this hearing with fellow U.S. Senator Rob Portman from Ohio.

The hearing is scheduled to begin 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.