Hearing set for Tuesday before ban starts on flavored vaping

In just a few days, it will be illegal to sell flavored E-Cigarettes in the state of Michigan.

This is part of the Governor's crackdown on kids vaping.

Business owners say the ban is going to hurt sales.

If cartridges aren't sold by Wednesday, they will be sent back to suppliers or just get thrown out.

"We will be disposing between $10-15,000" said Ali Haider, Owner of 7/11 in East Lansing.

Ali is the owner of the 7/11 right off Michigan States Campus.

He says a large amount of his business comes from E-Cigarettes.

While Ali is worried about losing money, he says this could hurt the college students.

"It's also going to increase the sale of cigarettes, also the sale of non-smoking tobacco items."

Ali says the 180 day ban is not going to stop people from buying it.

"Since the ban is only in Michigan, people will be buying from Ohio. Or Neighboring states like Illinois, Indiana. It's going to hurt Michigan local businessmen."

While the flavored vaping ban aims to protect kids, Ali says most of his clients are of age.

"Were really good on checking ID's..we check ID's on everybody who is buying an e-cigarette is over 18."'

Ali says they are going to follow the ban strictly and hope for the best.

Two lawsuits have been filed to stop the ban.

The first one was filed in the Upper Peninsula and the second one came from a retailer down in Grand Rapids.

If business owners don't follow the ban they could face a fine or even jail time.