“Heart the Wall” spreads love in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Several hearts are hanging on the wall outside of MacDowell’s Fireplaces in Grand Ledge. It’s for the “Heart the Wall” campaign.

11-year-old, Canden Hoyes, put a heart on the wall today.

“When people drive by and they see the hearts, and it makes them smile, it makes me happy because I know that they’re happy,” Hoyes said.

The man behind the idea is Allen Walter.

“Anybody can join, it’s free. You can set your heart up. Design it any way you want. Bring it out– put it on the wall,” Walter said.

Walter said this is a chance for people to show love for things or people, and to even remember a loved one whose passed.

“His mom passed away recently and every Saturday night they did something called ‘Family Farkle Night’ They played a game called Farkle. So they designed this particular heart with the little Farkle on it, in remembrance of their mom,” Walter said.

It warmed Walter’s heart seeing people’s decorations.

“It’s exciting. It’s just nice to see that a community still wants to help out, still come together, still figure out a way to make each other smile,” Walter said.

But this won’t be the last time Walter will call on the community to decorate the wall.

“It’s been suggested that St. Patrick’s Day we figure out a way to get some shamrocks up there,” Walter said.

The heart design that steals Walter’s heart, will get a $25 gift certificate to Flour Child Bakery.