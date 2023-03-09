LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest Thursday morning, Lansing Police tell 6 News.

Officers were called to the area of Maplewood Avenue near Mt. Hope Avenue around 6:10 Thursday morning.

When they got to the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

There was a heavy police presence on scene for hours, and neighbors nearby told 6 News there was someone taken away on a stretcher into an ambulance.