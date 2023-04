LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department officials said one man was shot at an apartment complex near the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Jolly Road.

When officers arrived following a 911 call around 6:45 Friday morning, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital and police said he is in serious condition.

Police said they believe the shooting happened after a mutual fight and there is no danger to the public at this time.