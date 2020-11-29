UPDATE: Woman shot in Lansing, in serious condition

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — UPDATE: Lansing Police received multiple calls of shots fired around 4:45 P.M. on the 3600 block of Bayview Drive.



Officers arrived and found an adult female victim with a gunshot wound, she was in serious condition and was transported to a local hospital, her condition is unknown at this time.



Police have located evidence at the scene.



One of the buildings was struck by around and hit a gas line, causing a gas leak, which was contained.



Police do not have anyone in custody at this time, the investigation is on-going.



Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Lansing Police at 517 – 483 – 4600.



ORIGINAL STORY: Lansing police are at Rivershell Apartments located on Rivershell Lane. The apartments are near the intersection of Holmes and Waverly Road.

A 6 News crew on the scene was told by witnesses in the area that there was a shooting. These witnesses said they believe they heard multiple gunshots.

When our 6 News crew arrived on the scene, they saw an ambulance leaving the area with its siren and lights on.

Also, People in the apartment complex are being told to evacuate their buildings right now byansing firefighters for a gas leak.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article once we learn more information on 6 News and online.