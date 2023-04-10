LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to Lansing police, Sparrow Hospital is no longer under lockdown after several threats were directed toward the building.

Lansing police said officers were dispatched to the hospital for a report of a person with an AR-15. Officers immediately responded and received more calls from the same person threatening to bomb the building

Early Monday morning, there was a heavy police presence surrounding Sparrow, and Lansing police told 6 News that the hospital was on lockdown. Our crew on the scene could see multiple police agencies and some officers directing traffic away from the area.

Hospital employees could be seen waiting in the parking lot of the building.

We will bring you the latest information when we learn more.