LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A heavy police presence has been spotted at the intersection of Maybel Street and Waverly in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit are on scene.

The street is currently taped off.

It is not known what the incident is at this time.

<<<THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.>>>