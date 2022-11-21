MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – A heavy police and first responder presence has been spotted on Northwind Drive in Meridian Township near the Grand River Ave intersection.

Units from the Meridian Twp Fire Department, Meridian Twp Police Department, MSU Police and Michigan State Police Troopers have been spotted alongside heavy debris and a crashed vehicle.

6 News reached out to the Ingham County Dispatch for confirmation but we have not received a response.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.