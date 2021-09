JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A heavy police presence including Jackson Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Jackson Special Response Team can be seen on the 500 block fo Wintercrest Drive in jackson.

Streets are blocked off on Commons Blvd.

6 News is on scene and has observed police going in and out of an apartment

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE