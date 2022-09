LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A large police presence was spotted in the Moores Park neighborhood of Lansing tonight.

The incident happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Barnes Ave. east of Washington Ave. A 6 News crew on the scene reported seeing a body in the street, but officials have not confirmed any details about the response.

Several Lansing Police officers were also seen searching the area.

6 News has requested more information from police on this response.