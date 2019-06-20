Heavy rain, high grass causing issues for city officials

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Rain rain go away; that’s the thought across mid-Michigan.

With almost three more inches of rain for the month than usual, city streets are quiet and missing the sound of lawn mowers.

Lansing code enforcement says they’ve written more than 3800 notices for residential lawns above the city’s eight inch limit. More than two hundred of those cases have been turned over to a contractor. But code enforcement manager Scott Sanford says none of those yards can be cut, by the city or by homeowners, until the rain lets up.

“About a week ago he was only a day behind the submissions,” Sanford says of the contractor. “Right now he’s probably about three or four days [behind].”

The city can only wait for the rain to stop long enough to allow them to catch up on that backlog. Sanford says they’ve gotten dozens of complaints from Lansing residents about overgrown lawns over the last several weeks.

Normally you’d have seven days to cut the grass after the city sends a notice. But they’re trying a new approach because of the weather.

“With all the rain my guys are kind of giving some leeway on that to allow people time,” Sanford says, “especially this week when it’s rained five, four out of the last five days? We can work with them.”

And hopefully residents won’t have to sit and watch the grass grow for much longer.