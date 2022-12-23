LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More updates are coming from Ingham County as the area deals with the winter storm.

Northbound US-127 is shutdown in Mason at Cedar Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Current conditions have a real feel temperature of -15 degrees and winds blowing at 22 mph.

Last night’s snowfall has caused thick, slippery snow and ice to coat Lansing roadways. Experts say Michiganders should avoid driving, but if you must drive be cautious, be safe, and give yourself ample time to break. You will slide for a while before coming to a complete stop.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for nearly all counties in Mid-Michigan, which will run from 4 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Blizzard Warnings have been issued further to our west for the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo areas. Traveling on the roads Friday into early Saturday will be extremely difficult to nearly impossible.

If you have any plans to travel out of town during this time, it is advised to move them to this afternoon or evening at the latest. The system looks to wrap up Sunday after producing nearly 6-14 inches of snowfall for the area.

High temperatures will likely drop into the teens on Thursday and Friday. Wind chills will be around -15 degrees or colder by Friday afternoon and throughout the day on Saturday.

WLNS will continue to provide updates on the storm. You can check the forecast with StormTracker 6.