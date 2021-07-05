Heavy traffic expected for people leaving the Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WLNS)—The 4th of July holiday weekend brought in crowds from all over Michigan to enjoy fireworks and northern Michigan activities on Mackinac Island.

The holiday weekend has come to a halt, and traffic could become heavy as crowds cross the Mackinac Bridge.

The Mackinac Bridge authority posted on social media to be wary of traffic while traveling over the bridge today.

Officials say they expect heavy traffic, congestion, and back-ups for several miles approaching the bridge for the next several hours.