“I might have died, you know like, very seriously I was choking and could not breathe,” said Lawrence LaHaie.

What started as a day of family fun, took a turn for the worse for LaHaie.

He was enjoying the food trucks at Saturday’s Celebrate Meridian Festival when disaster struck he started choking.

“It was like cut off, there was no air coming through… Things felt dizzy I was scared, like very scared,” he said.

With 20 to 30 seconds already gone by and in need of help, he locked eyes with one man in the crowd Jamin Villareal who didn’t hesitate to begin the Heimlich.

Within seconds, had cleared the obstruction.

Monday, LaHaie was reunited with the man that saved his life.

Villareal recalls jumping into action no questions asked.

“You are there you are aware, you now have a responsibility to do something… If he’s not getting air, you don’t have a lot of time to ask questions, what’s going on hey you just go into action,” said Villareal.

Within four pumps, Lahaie had a clear airway and began to recover.

Villareal says he hadn’t had Heimlich instruction since middle school but knew that waiting for first responders was not an option.

“This was somebody’s life somebody’s choking, and if you’re waiting for somebody else to respond, that’s precious time going away,” he said.

“You were ready, 110% like you did not hesitate… Those four pumps saved a freaking life,” said LaHaie.

Both men want to share the importance of getting properly trained in the Heimlich, and other lifesaving techniques.

In this case, it meant a breath of fresh air, for all parties involved.