TODAY: Helicopters flying low around Mid-Michigan for line inspections

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Beginning this morning the ITC Transmission and Michigan Electric Transmission Company will begin conducting their aerial patrols.

This will involve helicopters and crews that will be checking for damaged or worn equipment and vegetation hazards, around high-voltage transmission towers and lines across Michigan.

Those who live in Ingham, Jackson, and Livingston county can expect to see helicopters flying around. The inspection flights are often conducted at low altitudes and are a normal procedure for precaution.

Inspections will take place through the rest of the month, ending on June 17th according to ITC. They want to remind the community that if a low-flying helicopter is sighted, there is no cause for alarm.

