“Hello, Michigan! It’s good to be back,” a recap of President Biden’s visit to Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS)- Today, president Joe Biden left capitol hill and spent the day in the mitten state.

“Hello, Michigan! It’s good to be back,” the President said.

The president’s one and only stop was in Howell Township, where he toured a heavy equipment training school.

His trip was focused on promoting two proposals. One of them was the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

“It’s about rebuilding our roads, our highways, our bridges our ports, our airports our broadband,” President Biden said.

Biden said it’s an investment in the nation’s physical infrastructure as well as electric vehicles.

“We should build those vehicles and the batteries that get them here in the united states of America. That’s where we should build them… Here in the state of Michigan,” the President said.

The other proposal Biden spoke about was the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act. He says it will cut taxes, create jobs and lower costs for working families.

“It’s gonna cut the cost of childcare for most mid-Michigan families by more than half,” Biden said.

Welcoming the president today were Michigan lawmakers Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

“As I told the president today, in the coming days and weeks, we’re gonna do everything we can to get this passed,” Congresswoman Slotkin said.

Also waiting for the president’s arrival were protestors. One of them was the chair of the Livingston County Republicans, Meghan Reckling.

“Everyday Americans have concerns about the amount of level the spending that’s going on and that people like Elissa Slotkin who represent us in Washington DC really reconsider their vote,” Reckling said.

The future of the two proposals right now is up in the air

House Democrats have imposed a new deadline to pass the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and advance the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better act by October 31st.