LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the deep freeze continues around Mid-Michigan, it’s important to remember that seconds matter when it comes to emergency response time.

The Meridian Township Fire Department is putting out a request to the public to think about the fire hydrants around your neighborhood when clearing snow.

(Image: Meridian County Fire Department)

In a social media post, the department wrote, “If a fire hydrant is difficult to access due to accumulated snow or ice, personnel must use those valuable seconds to clear the obstructed fire hydrant … help us save local lives and property in your area by keeping the fire hydrant(s) on your property clear of ice and snow, as well as clearing a path from the hydrant to the closest street.”