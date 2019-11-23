Helping Hands Food Pantry in Charlotte hosts grand opening

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – The helping hands food pantry in Charlotte celebrated its grand opening today just in time for the holidays.

The director of the pantry says it serves about 42,000 meals a month and that number continues to grow.

6 News spoke with a 10-year-old boy who was at the grand opening today and he explains why this pantry is so important to not only him, but the entire community.

“Sometimes, you know how people run out, and they need to pay for something else, it’s either that or the food, but they don’t have to make that very difficult choice with this place,” said Bazyli Mick, a 5th grader at Washington Upper Elementary in Charlotte.

With a ribbon cutting and tours for the public, the Helping Hands Food Pantry is officially open for business.

“I think it’s important because it provides food to people who, that need it,” said Bazyli.

Bazyli wants people to support the pantry.

“This place runs on donations and not government money like most people think,” said Bazyli.

“The poverty rate in Charlotte is right at the 20 percent mark,” said Barb Vandermolen, the treasurer for Helping Hands.

Vandermolen says they serve 2,000 families in a year.

“Most of our people are working people; unfortunately, the jobs that are available don’t pay enough to live,” said Vandermolen.

That’s why Bazyli is glad he comes from a community that has so much to give.

“It’s really nice that people donate this much to people who are poor and need to spend stuff on other things,” said Bazyli.

The food at this pantry is 100 percent donation based. If you’d like to donate, click here.