LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Free cancer screenings were provided to Lansing firefighters Tuesday and more than 75 of them took advantage of the offer.

Firefighters are among the first to risk their lives to save others, but the health effects of battling fires might put them in even more danger.

This is one reason Sparrow Hospital offered free cancer screenings for firefighters. The idea started with a bond between a Sparrow nurse and a Lansing firefighter.

“There were three of us at the Lansing Fire Department in the last year and a half that were all diagnosed with breast cancer,” Lansing Fire Department firefighter Jenna Gutierrez told 6 News. “It was a really profound awakening for me like this is a substantial issue.”

She came to Sparrow’s Herbert-Herman Cancer Center to get chemotherapy and that is where she met Gina Sisson, a nurse who joined in the effort to create change. “Earlier detection is so important because it really does save lives,” Sisson said. “(I) went to the director and said we need to do this.”

As far as the tests were done on Tuesday, Sisson said there was a dermatologist or oncologist who had to check things over and make sure anything was documented and things looked correct.

“We are screening their skin,” radiation oncologist Dr. James Herman told 6 News. “Then if necessary, we are arranging for them to have care, for any lesions that we are worried about.”

For Gutierrez, it is also about raising awareness. She said 5-years ago taking precautions like this was not a priority. “When I went to the doctor five years ago, I asked for cancer screenings. The doctor told me, ‘You’re a young woman, you’re super healthy, you don’t need these screenings.’ They sent me home with a flu shot and five years later I had stage four cancer. Raising that awareness within the medical community, raising it within our department so that we can do better to protect ourselves and others.”

Gutierrez is now in complete remission and got to see firsthand how her story is making a change. A feeling she says, brings her comfort, “Just complete relief, you know.”