LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hemmi Surgarplum is looking for a nice, cozy home and a new best friend–can you help?

This big, chubby-cheeked, marmalade cat arrived at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter with his friend, Senja. Their owner had moved out and left them behind, and Hemmi is having trouble coping with the shelter.

“He is sweet as can be, but finds the shelter a scary place,” said Hemmi’s friends at ICACS.

Hemmi Sugarplum is 2 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. (ICACS)

Since it took Hemmi a few days to come out of hiding after he arrived at the shelter, he’ll need a kind and patient family or new owner to nurture and give him time to settle into a new home.

“He desperately wants to be brave, and would do best with a confident friend to help him settle in,” said ICACS.

To find out more about Hemmi, visit here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.