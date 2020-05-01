Henry Ford Allegiance Health announces 100 COVID-19 patients discharged

Jackson, MI—Since accepting its first COVID-19 patient in mid-March, Henry Ford Allegiance Health has now discharged 100 patients who have been successfully treated for COVID-19.

“In challenging times like these, we must recognize these life-affirming victories,” said Henry Ford Allegiance Health President and CEO Paula Autry. “We are elated when any patient recovers, but the level of threat COVID-19 poses to the patient and to our community makes each victory that much more satisfying when the battle is won.”

“Our first positive COVID-19 patient was admitted on March 16, and it’s been a non-stop effort on the part of our team ever since to care for each and every patient with great determination and resolve,” said Wendy Boersma, DNP, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our front-line employees and those working behind-the-scenes to keep operations running smoothly. There is no question their collective effort has saved an incredible number of lives.”

As of 12 p.m. on Friday, May 1, Henry Ford Allegiance Health reports 34 individuals in their acute care hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, and an additional one inpatient individual has pending test results.