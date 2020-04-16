New Henry Ford Allegiance Health COVID-19 testing criteria will allow people with flu-like symptoms to be tested

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, medical technicians handle a vial containing a nasal swab at a drive-thru testing site in Wheat Ridge, Colo., as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Home testing for coronavirus may sound like a good idea, but As of early April 2020, U.S. regulators say it’s still too risky. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jackson, Michigan—Henry Ford Allegiance Health announced updates to COVID-19 testing criteria.

The new criteria allow more community members to be tested. If flu-like symptoms have been present in the past seven days, individuals may now qualify to be tested at Henry Ford Allegiance Health’s drive-through screening and testing center.

Those with symptoms are asked to call the Henry Ford MyCare Advice line at (313) 874-7500 and select Option 1 for Jackson. A nurse will provide a screening and schedule a testing appointment, if appropriate. Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, sore throat, headache, lost appetite, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health reports, as of 11 a.m.on Tuesday, April 16, that 54 individuals in their acute care hospital have tested positive for COVID-19; an additional seven inpatient individuals have pending test results.

To date, a total of 37 positive COVID-19 HFAH inpatients have been treated and discharged.

Thirteen lives have been lost due to COVID-19 related issues in Henry Ford Allegiance Health systems.