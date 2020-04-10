Henry Ford Allegiance Health extends cancellation of nonessential events

Jackson, Michigan—Henry Ford Allegiance Health has extended the cancellation of all nonessential events and classes through May 31, to help ensure the health, safety and well-being of the community.

Community members are asked to please call ahead, using the contact information provided when registering, if they are unsure whether an event or class is canceled.

Donations of homemade masks, or other unused medical supplies or PPE, may be dropped off at the main hospital receiving dock at 205 N. East Avenue, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monetary donations may be given to the HFHS COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund or the Allegiance Staff Assistance Fund for Emergencies (SAFE).

Henry Ford Allegiance Health reports that as of 11 a.m.on Friday, April 10, 45 individuals being treated in their acute care hospital have tested positive for COVID-19; an additional nine inpatient individuals have pending test results. To date, a total of 14 positive COVID-19 HFAH inpatients have been treated and discharged.