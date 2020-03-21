Henry Ford Allegiance Health: One presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Jackson County

Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) — Henry Ford Allegiance Health said as of Saturday March 21, there is one presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Jackson County.

The individual is not receiving care at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

On March 20, the Henry Ford Allegiance Health COVID-19 drive-through screening and testing center tested 44 individuals for COVID-19.

An additional 21 people did not need to be tested; these individuals were provided with education.

At 2 p.m. March 20, 554 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state of Michigan. Four people have died, three of them were in Wayne County and one was in Oakland County.

