Henry Ford Allegiance Health Partners with local business to produce isolation gowns

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In order to get more personal protective equipment to Henry Ford Allegiance Health employees, the health system has partnered with UGQ Outdoors, LLC, based in Jackson, to produce a prototype isolation gown that will be mass-produced for the local hospital.

The prototype was approved this week, and the partner company is expecting to begin production next week, according to UGQ Outdoors, LLC owner Paul McWalters.

McWalters expects the company to produce 1,000 of these reusable gowns for the first shipment to Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Not only is this good for our local hospital and health care providers, it’s also helping our business survive during difficult economic times.”

“These isolation gowns are made with outstanding quality and have undergone careful inspection by our organization’s infection prevention experts,” said Amy Chown, Liaison Officer for the Hospital’s Incident Command Center. “They even include some modifications to make the gown more comfortable for our employees wearing them for extended periods of time. We feel 100% confident these new gowns will provide our team members with the proper protection from the COVID-19 virus and other pathogens.”

As of 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, Henry Ford Allegiance Health was treating 46 inpatients in their hospital who tested positive for COVID-19. Test results are pending on another 10 patients who are being treated as “persons under investigation,” and are being cared for on isolated units in the hospital to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 to other patients.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health reported its seventh overall COVID-19 related death happened last night. The 94-year-old man was a resident of Jackson County and did have underlying health issues.

The latest Jackson County numbers are posted at 12 p.m. each day to the Jackson County Health Department website.