Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health postponing non-essential procedures

News
Posted: / Updated:
henry ford allegiance_169005

Jackson, Mich (WLNS) —All Henry Ford Health System sites, including Henry Ford Allegiance Health, are postponing all procedures and appointments throughout the System that are not time-sensitive, according to a press release.

Some Henry Ford Allegiance Health locations are closed and will remain closed until further notice. The postponements are in place to protect patients and staff and to prepare for an increased demand for hospital beds and ventilators related to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

All impacted patients are being notified via multiple platforms, including direct phone calls, that their procedures or appointments will be rescheduled as soon as Henry Ford Allegiance Health is certain it is safe to do so.

Henry Ford Health System will continue to reevaluate based on the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak. A current list of Henry Ford Allegiance Health location closings can be found at https://www.henryford.com/locations/allegiance-health/closures.

.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar