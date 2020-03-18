Henry Ford Allegiance Health postponing non-essential procedures

Jackson, Mich (WLNS) —All Henry Ford Health System sites, including Henry Ford Allegiance Health, are postponing all procedures and appointments throughout the System that are not time-sensitive, according to a press release.

Some Henry Ford Allegiance Health locations are closed and will remain closed until further notice. The postponements are in place to protect patients and staff and to prepare for an increased demand for hospital beds and ventilators related to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

All impacted patients are being notified via multiple platforms, including direct phone calls, that their procedures or appointments will be rescheduled as soon as Henry Ford Allegiance Health is certain it is safe to do so.

Henry Ford Health System will continue to reevaluate based on the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak. A current list of Henry Ford Allegiance Health location closings can be found at https://www.henryford.com/locations/allegiance-health/closures.

