Henry Ford Allegiance Health reports 1,075 COVID-19 patients discharged home in last 30 days

Michigan (WLNS) — Henry Ford Health System is reporting 1,075 of its COVID-19 patients have been discharged to home in the last 30 days.

According to a press release, the average length of stay in hospital by discharge date is 7.07 days. and the average length of stay in ICU by discharge date is 9.5 days.

The health system also reported 6,870 patients tested negative for COVID-19 with 4,395 testing positive. Total # Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted, 648.

