Henry Ford Allegiance Health: treating 38 COVID-19 patients, test results pending on 12

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, Henry Ford Allegiance Health was treating 38 inpatients in their hospital who tested positive for COVID-19.

Test results are pending on another 12 patients who are being treated as “persons under investigation,” and are being cared for on isolated units in the hospital to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 to other patients.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health has also reported their third patient death overnight from COVID-19. The 68-year-old man was a resident of Hillsdale County and did have underlying health issues.

The latest Jackson County numbers are posted at 12 p.m. each day to the Jackson County Health Department website.