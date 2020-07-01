Henry Ford Health reports suicide in parking structure was not a hospital patient

Jackson, Michigan—Henry Ford Allegiance Health has reported that a suicide took place early this afternoon in a car located inside the main hospital’s parking structure.

The individual was not a patient at the hospital. There is no heightened safety risk present for those on or near the hospital’s campus.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends, as well as those team members impacted by this tragedy” said Paula Autry, President and CEO, Henry Ford Allegiance Health. “We are thankful for the immediate response by local law enforcement and will defer to them for additional information.”