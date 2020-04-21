Henry Ford Health System: 1,472 COVID-19 patients discharged home

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Henry Ford Health Systems are reporting 1,472 COVID-19 patients have been discharged home in the last 30 days.

Since the health system last reported the number of patients discharged home on April 17, another 115 patients have gone home. They said the length of stay in the hospital is usually 9.8 days while the average intensive care unit stay until discharge duration is 6.76 days.

The health systems are reporting 9,491 negative tests and 5,484 positive tests for COVID-19.