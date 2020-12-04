Henry Ford Health System concerned about staffing shortage due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Friday afternoon the Henry Ford Health System Executive Vice President gave an update on the hospital’s COVID-19 response.

Health System Vice President Adnan Munkarah said they currently have 576 employees who are off work due to COVID-19, “Either because they tested positive for COVID, they have pending tests, or are quarantined because of close contact.”

He said this is up 378 from last Wednesday and he is concerned with a staffing shortage. He said this is being seen across state and national health systems.

His hope is to continue seeing a stabilization of COVID-19 numbers.

“Part of our commitment to make sure we contain the transmission of the virus is to continue to educate and support our community,” said Munkarah.

The Henry Ford Health System rolled out a new program called ‘Tough Love” on Friday. It’s to encourage Michiganders to stay tough, wear a mask, social distance, and practice good hand hygiene.

Munkarah said, “These are all measures that have proven to be extremely effective into controlling the spread of the virus.”