Henry Ford Health System prepares for first Covid-19 vaccine delivery

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson is one of the many hospitals waiting for the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines to be deliveried.

According to Dr. Adnan Munkarah, the Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Henry Ford Health System, he said they expect to get the vaccine by the end of the year.

For as how many they’ll get, that’s still not clear. Dr. Munkarah says the first phase of people to get the vaccine will be health care workers, essential workers, and vulnerable people like the elderly. When the general public could get the vaccine depends on how much the hospitals get and how soon they could get another delivery.

As for the batch that will be coming in the next few weeks, Dr. Munkarah says they have ultra cold freezers ready to store the vaccines.

“We have all the freezers, that are needed to store the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine when they become available to us,” he said.

According to a data released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan has the 5th highest number of Covid-19 cases, 4th highest number of deaths, 19th highest case rate, 13th highest death rate and 6th high number of Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Dr. Munkarah says at Henry Ford Health System, there are 390 patients with Covid-19, and 115 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit. Of those in the ICU, 56 of them are on a ventilator.

He says with people traveling for the holiday, he urges people to remain cautious. Even with a negative Covid-19 test, it’s important to remember that you could be exposed after being tested.

“A test is a snapshot in time…getting a negative test and then going into a large gathering, it does not mean we are protecting ourselves and our loved ones,” said Dr. Munkarah.