Henry Ford Health System reports more than 1,300 COVID-19 patients discharged home

Detroit, Mich. (WLNS) — Henry Ford Health System is reporting that 1,357 COVID-19 patients have been discharged home in the past 30 days.

The health system also said 8,817 patients have tested negative for COVID-19 with 5,266 testing positive.

Henry Ford Health has currently has admitted 591 COVID-19 patients.

They said the average ICU discharge duration is 12 days.

State health officials reported 9,263 cases and 2,093 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Michigan yesterday.