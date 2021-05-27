Henry Ford Health System to enroll children as young as 6 months in Moderna vaccine study

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Henry Ford Health System has begun enrolling children 6 months to 11 years-old in a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study.

The Henry Ford study is the only enrollment site in Michigan.

The “KidCOVE” study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine for this age group.

The vaccine being used in the study is the same one that has been approved for adults 18-years-old or above.

The KidCOVE study is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine trial where Henry Ford has been selected as a study site.

Henry Ford Health System was a Phase 3 study site and the only Michigan site for Moderna’s two-dose adult vaccine and for Johnson & Johnson’s ENSEMBLE 1 one-dose and ENSEMBLE 2 two-dose adult vaccine, the system said in a press release.

“The more vaccine candidates we have for our young people, the better,” said Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Henry Ford. “We encourage parents to consider enrolling their children who may qualify for this vaccine study.”

The KidCOVE study is a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 study that aims to evaluate the vaccine toand determine which is the safest and most effective dose for these young children.

The study will last about 14 months and require both in-person clinic visits and virtual visits.

The participants will receive one injection about 28 days apart. Neither the participants or their parents will know whether they received the study vaccine or a placebo injection.